Week After Kidnap and Brutal Rape of 6-year-old in Hapur, UP Police Arrests Accused

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested a man accused of kidnapping and brutally raping a six-year-old girl in Hapur district more than a week after the incident.

Earlier, the Amroha police found a set of clothes, an identity card and a purported suicide note of the accused Dalpat Singh. The note said that he did not wish to be killed in an encounter. "I know I will be killed in an encounter and I do not want to die like that. I will choose my own means to end life. Please do not harass my children," the note read.

The police, however, had their suspicion about the note and said it could be an attempt to mislead the investigations.

"Till we trace him or his body or any evidence to corroborate it, we are not going to rely on the suicide note. We are trying to match the handwriting on the suicide note with the original," said a senior police official.

The items, including the 'suicide' note were found near Mehmoodpur village in Amroha, where Dalpat lived.

The locals in the village had reportedly spotted the accused with country-made liquor on the outskirts of his native village in Amroha on Monday and had informed the police but the accused had left by the time the police team arrived.

The girl was kidnapped by Dalpat on August 6 evening when she was playing outside her house in Garhmukteshwar Kotwali area of Hapur. She was found a day later in a critical condition after the accused her left her to die in a field.

The girl is now undergoing treatment in Meerut and her condition is said to be critical.