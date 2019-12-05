Week After Telangana Horror, Rape Survivor Set Ablaze in UP's Unnao by Accused, Suffers 80% Burns

Unnao: Just a week after the brutal rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, a rape survivor was set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao allegedly by the men who are accused of raping her.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when the accused, out on bail, attempted to burn the woman by dousing her with kerosene in fields outside the village. The woman has been referred to Lucknow's KGMU hospital where her condition is said to be critical. She was raped a few months ago and had filed a complaint in March this year, the police said.

On Thursday morning, she was reportedly on her way to Rai Bareilly for the hearing in the rape case when the man accused of raping her along with four others set her ablaze. Three of the five accused have been arrested and teams have been formed to nab other accused, police said.

“The victim was set ablaze by five people out of which three have been arrested and two are on the run. Teams have been made to nab the other two men,” Unnao SP Vikrant Vir said.

The victim and one of the prime accused in the case had reportedly married last year against the wishes of their families. The couple separated after the families did not approve of their relation.

Reacting to the gruesome incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi trained guns at union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the law and order situation in the state. "Union Home Minister and UP Chief Minister blatantly lied saying that law and order situation in the state has improved. Seeing such incidents on daily basis is enraging," Gandhi said in a tweet.

कल देश के गृह मंत्री और उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री ने साफ-साफ झूठ बोला कि यूपी की क़ानून व्यवस्था अच्छी हो चुकी।हर रोज ऐसी घटनाओं को देखकर मन में रोष होता है। भाजपा नेताओं को भी अब फर्जी प्रचार से बाहर निकलना चाहिए।https://t.co/XGqvqu7Dxd — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 5, 2019

NCP MP Majeed Memon expressed shock over the incident and said that the rape survivor in Unnao has suffered 80% burns and is struggling for life. "She had made two complaints against the threat of rape earlier yet we could not protect her. Pathetic," Memon tweeted.

A week ago, charred body of 26-year-old doctor was found near toll booth on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Investigation revealed that the woman was gangraped by four men, who offered to help her repair her punctured two-wheeler, before being burnt.

