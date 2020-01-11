Week after Violence on Campus, JNU Admin Undertakes Security Audit of Hostels
The police on January 7 had requested the administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University to conduct an audit of hostels for outsiders or unauthorised students.
File photo of masked miscreants armed with sticks threatening students inside a hostel in JNU.
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has undertaken a security audit of hostels to check stay of outsiders and unauthorised students, following the January 5 violence on the campus, the JNU administration said.
The police on January 7 had requested the administration to do an audit of hostels for outsiders or unauthorised students.
A number of students and teachers were attacked and severely injured by masked goons armed with rods and sticks when they entered the university hostels and went on a rampage.
The events of the days have been widely criticised and protests, mostly led by student communities, are being held across the nation.
