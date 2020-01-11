Week after Violence on Campus, JNU Admin Undertakes Security Audit of Hostels

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has undertaken a security audit of hostels to check stay of outsiders and unauthorised students, following the January 5 violence on the campus, the JNU administration said.

The police on January 7 had requested the administration to do an audit of hostels for outsiders or unauthorised students.

A number of students and teachers were attacked and severely injured by masked goons armed with rods and sticks when they entered the university hostels and went on a rampage.

The events of the days have been widely criticised and protests, mostly led by student communities, are being held across the nation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.