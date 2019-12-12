Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Week After Warning of Stern Action, 41-year-old Arrested in Trichy for Circulating Child Porn

Police said accused Christopher Alphonse, who works as an AC mechanic, started three social media accounts in the names of Nilavan and Aadhavan to circulate child porn on the internet.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:December 12, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Week After Warning of Stern Action, 41-year-old Arrested in Trichy for Circulating Child Porn
Accused Christopher Alphonse

Trichy: A 41-year-old mechanic was arrested from Trichy district on Thursday for circulating child pornography.

Police said accused Christopher Alphonse, who works as an AC mechanic, started three social media accounts in the names of Nilavan and Aadhavan to circulate child porn on the internet.

Police said Alphonse was addicted to child pornography and had forwarded the videos to his friends. Alphonse was arrested after a complaint was filed by a police officer from the cyber-crime department.

He has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and Section 67(a) (b) (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act and remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

Additional Director-General of Police (crime) of the crime against women wing, M Ravi, had held a press conference a week ago in Chennai and said at least 1,500 people across the state downloaded child pornography over a period of a week in November.

He had said the police department received inputs from the central agencies on circulation of child pornography and the same had been forwarded to commissioners and superintendents of police for necessary action against those who spread child porn.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram