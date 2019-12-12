Week After Warning of Stern Action, 41-year-old Arrested in Trichy for Circulating Child Porn

Trichy: A 41-year-old mechanic was arrested from Trichy district on Thursday for circulating child pornography.

Police said accused Christopher Alphonse, who works as an AC mechanic, started three social media accounts in the names of Nilavan and Aadhavan to circulate child porn on the internet.

Police said Alphonse was addicted to child pornography and had forwarded the videos to his friends. Alphonse was arrested after a complaint was filed by a police officer from the cyber-crime department.

He has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and Section 67(a) (b) (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act and remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

Additional Director-General of Police (crime) of the crime against women wing, M Ravi, had held a press conference a week ago in Chennai and said at least 1,500 people across the state downloaded child pornography over a period of a week in November.

He had said the police department received inputs from the central agencies on circulation of child pornography and the same had been forwarded to commissioners and superintendents of police for necessary action against those who spread child porn.

