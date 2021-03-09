Weekend Lockdown Imposed in Nashik as Covid Cases Spike, Thane Shuts Down Hotspots Till March 31

Due to the rising number of covid-19 cases, the Nashik district administration has imposed a weekend lockdown along with several restrictions starting Tuesday after the number of coronavirus cases rose by 675 to touch 1,26,570 on Monday.

Imposing restrictions after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation, the district administration said no weddings will be allowed from March 15. Marriage functions that had got permission earlier will be allowed to take place till March 15 after which no new nod would be given.

All shops and establishments, except those engaged in essential services, will be closed from 7pm to 7am. Restaurants will be shut by 9pm. However, home delivery will be allowed till 11pm. Schools, colleges, coaching classes will be shut in Nasik city, Malegaon and a few other rural areas where rate of transmission is high.

Permit rooms will be operating at 50 per cent capacity and down shutters at 9pm. Places of worship will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm and will remain closed during weekends. Earlier scheduled examinations such as UPSC and MPSC will be held.

The number of covid-19 cases in Nashik rose by 675 to touch 1,26,570 on Monday. Six people also succumbed due to the infection with 389 recoveries.

The district’s overall toll is 2,140 and the number of people discharged stands at 1,20,204.

With 2,182 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,61,783.

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation imposed lockdown in Covid-19 hotspot areas from Tuesday till March 31. So far, 16 areas have been identified as hotspots in Thane. Activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots as per relaxation given under Mission Begin Again by Maharashtra government.

After reporting over 11,000 cases for two days, Maharashtra on Monday logged a significant slump in Covid-19 cases with 8,744 infections.

Maharashtra on Sunday had added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state health department said. On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively.