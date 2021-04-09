Weekend Lockdown in Mumbai: You Can Order Food, But That's About it

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during daytime on weekdays.

On Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) clarified that hotels and restaurants in the city can undertake home delivery of food items under the curbs imposed to prevent COVID-19 spread. The civic body had earlier stated that only online delivery portals will be permitted to deliver food, groceries and other essentials, and take away facilities will not be allowed for people.

In an order issued on Thursday, the BMC clarified that hotels and restaurants will be allowed to undertake home delivery of food based on orders placed by citizens over phone.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told PTI that in the earlier order home delivery of food items was allowed only through online services, while as per the new directive people are allowed to place orders over phone and restaurants can deliver them.

Restrictions in Mumbai During Weekend Lockdown:

All online home deliveries of food and essential supplies (e-commerce) through all online service providers like Zomato, Swiggy etc are allowed 24 hours on all days in the week. It is clarified that during the weekend lockdown, the take away from hotels in person are not allowed. But home deliveries are allowed. Roadside food stalls including fruit stalls are allowed only to provide parcels or take away services. No person is allowed to stand there and consume food. Students or candidates who have to attend various exams, including competitive exams are allowed to make necessary movement to attend the exams and their exam Hall Tickets should be considered valid for the same. They are allowed to be accompanied by one guardian/parent. Eye clinics and opticians shops are allowed to remain open within the given time in the order issued by the Maharashtra government. Movement of maids, cooks, drivers, househelp, nurses and medical attendees providing services to senior citiziens and ailing people at home is allowed between 7 am to 10 pm on all days.

Restrictions in Mumbai During the Weekdays:

All private offices to enforce work from home with the exception of SBI Bank, stock market, insurance companies, medical offices, mediclaim offices, telecom and financial service-providing firms. Disaster management firms, electricity and water supply offices have been allowed to function. Government offices will work at 50 per cent capacity.

Restaurants, theatres, multiplexes to shut down

Complete lockdown on the weekends

Public and private transport will not be stopped. But no standing passengers in buses and outstation trains. Two passengers in autorickshaws. Half of the permitted passengers in taxis.

No restrictions on farming-related activities. Transportation of agricultural products and foodgrain will be allowed.

Section 144 to be imposed through the day and night curfew during the night

More than five people can’t gather at one place between 7 am to 8 pm

One cannot leave their home without valid proper reason between 8 pm and 7 am

Only essential services are excluded

All public places like parks, beaches will stay shut from 8 pm to 7 am

If people crowd these areas through the day, these places will be shut completely too.

All shops except grocery, medicines, vegetables and those selling essential items will stay shut till April 30

Malls, market places and gyms will also remain closed till April 30

All theatres, multiplexes, video parlours, pubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, auditoriums, waterparks to shut down completely

Places of religious worship to shut for visitors. Priests and staff will be allowed

Restaurants and bars to allow only allow takeaway and parcels between 7 am to 8 pm

Barbershops, beauty parlours, spas and salons will also remain shut

Roadside vendors can also provide parcels from 7 am to 8 pm. In case, there is overcrowding, action will be taken against them

E-Commerce will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm for home delivery only if the staff are vaccinated. If the delivery personnel are not vaccinated, the establishment will be fined Rs 1,000

Newspaper sellers will also have to take the Covid-19 vaccine

Schools, colleges, private classes to shut too with the only exception being Class 10th and 12th exams

