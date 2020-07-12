Weekend Restrictions May Be Back in UP as Govt Mulls Strict Action to Contain Raging Pandemic

Lucknow: As the 55-hour weekend restrictions announced by Uttar Pradesh government end at 5am on Monday, sources claim the authorities are planning to further implement strict weekend restrictions in the coming days. If implemented, markets will be allowed to open only from Monday to Friday and on Saturday and Sunday sanitisation work will take place.

Sources said markets might be allowed to open on odd and even basis in districts as an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus. No decision has yet been taken on the opening of offices. However, any official confirmation on implementing weekend curbs or extension of lockdown is still awaited from the government.

The virus continues to rage in Uttar Pradesh and with 1,403 new cases reported on Saturday the tally crossed the 34,000 mark. Twenty-five new deaths were reported, taking the total toll to 913. About 22,689 people have been discharged from hospitals and the state currently has 11,490 active cases.

Earlier the Uttar Pradesh government had imposed weekend restrictions from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, permitting movement only for providing medical and essential services in the state.

All markets, food grain markets and other establishments were ordered to remain closed during this period and the supply of essentials was being ensured through doorstep delivery. The movement of trains and air services was continuing but road transport was shut down. Buses, however, were being made available to air and train passengers.

“The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of Covid-19 and other communicable diseases,” said Chief Secretary RK Tiwari in an order to district officials.

Tiwari said the decision was taken after reviewing the current situation in the state and to put an effective check on it, adding that all offices and markets will remain closed during this period although medical and health services and other essential services will continue as before.

The announcement came on a day when the state registered 1,248 new cases of the coronavirus as well as 17 deaths. Of the latest figure on Thursday, a maximum number of the cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar with 172 cases, followed by Ghaziabad with 128, Lucknow with 85, Ballia with 61, Meerut with 55 and Kanpur Nagar with 45 cases.

However, there will be no restrictions on freight vehicles on national and state highways, said the state government order, adding that petrol pumps and ‘dhabas’ will also remain open along them. Railway services will also continue as before. While industrial factories in urban and rural areas will remain open during the period, they will have to strictly follow norms of social distancing.