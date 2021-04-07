Weeklong Lockdown in Dist Bordering Maharashtra, Two-day Clampdown in Shajapur as Cases Rise in MP

The Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown in Chhindwara district effective for the next

seven days beginning from 8 pm Thursday amid surge in covid-19 cases. The curb was made after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a high-level covid-review meeting in Bhopal.

“Complete lockdown in the entire Chhindwara district for the next 7 days from 8 pm on Thursday. There will be a complete lockdown for the next 2 days from 8 pm tonight (Wednesday) in Shajapur city”, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a tweet.

Chhindwara district which has borders with Maharashtra is facing an increased risk of covid-19 infections due to routine movements in border areas. Maharashtra is India’s worst Covid-19-hit states amid fresh wave of infections with the state tally reaching 31,73.261 on Wednesday.

In view of increasing cases of Covid-19, the state government ordered all government offices of the state to be open 5 days a week (Monday to Friday), from 10 am to 6 pm for the next 3 months. “The government offices will remain closed on Saturday-Sunday,” it said.

The government also announced a lockdown on every Sunday in urban areas of all districts till further orders. Night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am was also ordered. Smaller containment zones in urban areas could have 7 to 10-day lockdowns, the state department of home said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Chouhan had said that lockdown is the last option for his government and only those areas where public lives are at risk will be put under complete lockdown.

Meanwhile, the state is staring at a possible shortage of oxygen supply and cities like Indore is running out of Remdesivir injections. On Wednesday, state capital Bhopal reported 657 fresh cases of infections.

