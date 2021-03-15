Weekly Covid-19 Cases Rise 33%, Highest Since July; Fatalities Soar 28%

In a grim milestone, India witnessed a sharp 33% rise in Covid-19 cases in the past as the country recorded the highest number of fresh virus cases since July. Meanwhile, fatalities have also risen by 28%, a six-week high of 876 during the week of March 8-15. This was the highest weekly surge of coronavirus infections since July.

India on Sunday recorded 26,386 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day tally since December 19.

Close to 1.56 lakh (1,55,912) Covid-19 cases were recorded between March 8-15, accounting for the highest spike in 12 weeks since December 14-20. Meanwhile, the weekly case count, too, has doubled in the last one month.

During the same week, the country recorded 38,714 Covid-19 cases, which is more than the previous week’s count. It was the highest weekly rise since September 7-13.

The fatalities, too, have soared alarmingly in the past one week. This week’s toll of 876 was the highest since 975 fatalities were reported in the January 25-31 week.

The country saw a drop in weekly Covid-19 case count to its lowest number since June 8-14 last year in the February 8-14 week when a little over 77,000 cases were recorded. Since then, cases have been steadily rising.

Meanwhile, India remains among the top three worst-hit countries due to Covid-19. Brazil has witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 case and surpassed India to become the second-worst coronavirus-hit country in the world. Brazil on Saturday reported 85,663 new cases, its second highest number for one day.

Maharashtra recorded this year’s highest one-day spike of 16,620 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which pushed its overall caseload to 23,14,413, while 50 deaths pushed the toll to 52,861, the health department said. In the last two days, the daily case count of the state was above 15,000, which crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, Karnataka saw above 900 new Covid cases, with the bulk (628) from Bengaluru, the state health bulletin said on Sunday.

“With 934 new cases registered on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 9,60,272, including 8,364 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,39,499, with 609 patients discharged in the last 24 hours,” the daily bulletin said.

India recorded 119 deaths from across the country in the past 24 hours.