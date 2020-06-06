INDIA

Weeks Ahead of Retirement, Mumbai Railway Cop Dies of Coronavirus

Representative Image.

The assistant sub-inspector who was on leave from May 11 to June 4, was admitted in Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 29.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 6, 2020, 8:47 PM IST
A 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector attached to Dombivali railway police in Thane district died of COVID-19 on Saturday, an official said.

The ASI, who was on leave from May 11 to June 4, was admitted in Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 29, Inspector Satish Pawar of Dombivali railway police station said.

"He was on ventilator support for the past few days and died today at the hospital. He was set to retire on June 30. He stayed with his family in Ghatkopar in Mumbai," the official added.


