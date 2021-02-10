Welcome Resumption of 4G Mobile Internet Services in J&K: US State Department

The United States on Wednesday said it welcomed the resumption of high-speed mobile services in Jammu and Kashmir, which were reactivated last week.

"We welcome the resumption of 4G mobile internet in India's Jammu & Kashmir. This marks an important step for local residents and we look forward to continued political and economic progress to restore normalcy in Jammu & Kashmir,"said the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US State Department.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration last week announced that 4G mobile internet services will be restored in the entire Union Territory, exactly 18 months after it was suspended in August 2019 when the Centre abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state. Principal Secretary of the Home Department Shaleen Kabra issued a notification and directed the Inspectors General of Kashmir and Jammu to "closely monitor the impact of lifting of restrictions".

Political parties and leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, welcomed the decision. "4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019, all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never," said the National Conference leader in a tweet.

Internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir hours before the Centre abrogated its special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir -- on August 5, 2019. However, the 2G internet facility on mobile phones was restored on January 25. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas.

There has been growing demand from businesses, students and professionals for the restoration of 4G mobile internet services.