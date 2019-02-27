LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Welcome to Stay With Us Till Situation Improves': Srinagar Hotel to Stranded Tourists

Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, chairman of The Kaisar Hotel said that all stranded tourists can avail free accommodation and food in his hotel.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
A CRPF personnel stands guard in front of closed shops next to the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, on February 23, 2019. (REUTERS)
Srinagar: A hotel here threw open its doors for tourists stranded in Kashmir in the wake of tensions between India and Pakistan, which led to closure Srinagar airport for civilian flights on Wednesday.

"We are offering free accommodation and food for all those tourists who have got stranded in Kashmir due to the prevailing situation," Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, chairman of The Kaisar Hotel, said.

Ahmad said his hotel, located at Jawahar Nagar in the heart of the city, has 30 rooms. "Everyone is welcome and they can stay with us till the situation improves so that they can go home," he added.

While the number of tourists in Kashmir was not known immediately, they got stranded due to closure of the airport and the highway.

Operations at the Srinagar airport have resumed "as of now", Aviation watchdog DGCA said.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway is closed in view of the damage caused to the road by the landslides over the past few days.
