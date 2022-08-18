The welcome to the rapists and murderers after they were released from jail by some people who follow a certain ideology is a slap on the face of a just society, TRS MLC Kavitha said referring to the reception the 11 convicts in the case relating to Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder of her kin during the 2002 riots, received. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Kavitha said it is imperative to stop this extremely dangerous tradition before it takes the form of a legacy. “The welcome shown to the rapists and murderers after getting released from jail by some people who follow a certain ideology is a slap on the face of a just society. It is imperative to stop this extremely dangerous tradition before it takes the form of a legacy,” she tweeted.

On August 15, all the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 case of Bilkis Bano’s gang rape and murder of her seven family members during the riots walked out of the Godhra sub-jail after the BJP government in Gujarat allowed their release under its remission policy. The released prisoners were reportedly welcomed with sweets and garlands by their relatives and members of an organisation. The decision to release the culprits involved in heinous crimes like rape and murder on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day has tarnished the divinity of the day, she said in another tweet.

Their release took place despite the fact that the central government has sent guidelines that explicitly mentioned that rapists and prisoners with life sentences should not be pardoned, she further said. “The BJP government in Gujarat has displayed insensitivity by releasing the rapists of the then five-month pregnant Bilkis Bano and the murder of her three-year old child. This is not only against the law, but stands against humanity. Being a woman I can feel the pain and fear experienced by Bilkis Bano, she tweeted.

Requesting the Supreme Court’s intervention and immediate action on the developments, Kavitha said “This shameful decision must be withdrawn immediately so that citizens don’t lose their faith in law and there are no more cases like the Nirbhaya case and no lady has to go through what Bilkis Bano suffered.”

