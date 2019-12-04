Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Welcoming SC Order, P Chidambaram's Wife Says He Will Attend Rajya Sabha after Taking Care of Health

P Chidambaram's wife Nalini said that he is likely to be released from Tihar Jail in the evening after being granted bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Welcoming SC Order, P Chidambaram's Wife Says He Will Attend Rajya Sabha after Taking Care of Health
File photo of former finance minister P Chidambaram.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's wife Nalini on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's order granting him bail in the INX Media money laundering case and said he will attend Parliament's winter session.

He is likely to be released from the Tihar Jail in the evening, she told PTI over phone. Nalini, who is a senior lawyer, said she was happy that her husband got the bail. He will start attending Rajya Sabha proceedings after taking care of his health, she said.

The winter session of Parliament will end on December 13. The former Union finance minister's son and Lok Sabha member from Sivaganga Karti Chidambaram also welcomed the apex court's order. P Chidambaram has represented Sivaganga in the Lok Sabha several times and now, he is member of the Upper House from Tamil Nadu.

Sources close to the Congress leader's family said the government mentally tortured P Chidambaram for over 105 days during his detention in CBI and ED custody and in prison. This has not disturbed him as he was sure to come out of the "foisted" cases clean as these were initiated due to political vendetta, they said.

On Wednesday, a three-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to 74-year-old P Chidambaram, who was arrested on August 21 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case. Earlier, disposing off the interim bail plea of Chidambaram, the Delhi High Court directed Tihar Jail authorities to provide clean surroundings, mineral water, home-cooked food and protection from mosquitoes.

The court also directed that Chidambaram's medical check up be done regularly. Besides Crohn's disease, Chidambaram also suffers from Dyslipidemia, Coronary ArteryDisease, Hypertension, Glycemia and Prostatomegaly according to his advocates.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com