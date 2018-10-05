English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Welding Work Sparks Fire in Under-construction Greater Noida Building, None Injured
The fire was reported around 4pm and two fire tenders doused the flames in an hour.
The under-construction building caught fire due to welding work.
Loading...
Noida: A fire broke out at an under-construction multi-storey building in Greater Noida when welding work was underway on Friday, police said.
There was no report of any casualty or injury in the incident that occurred in the Xeta Sector area of Greater Noida.
"The fire was reported around 4pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The flames were doused in around 60 minutes," Surajpur police station SHO Maneesh Chauhan said.
"Some welding work was going on in the under-construction building. Sparks caused by the welding work reached the plastic sheet that was covering the building to contain dust and pollution, resulting in the entire sheet that stretched several floors catch fire," he said.
There was no report of any casualty or injury in the incident that occurred in the Xeta Sector area of Greater Noida.
"The fire was reported around 4pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The flames were doused in around 60 minutes," Surajpur police station SHO Maneesh Chauhan said.
"Some welding work was going on in the under-construction building. Sparks caused by the welding work reached the plastic sheet that was covering the building to contain dust and pollution, resulting in the entire sheet that stretched several floors catch fire," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Venom Movie Review: Tom Hardy Saves Marvel Spin-off from Becoming DC Disaster
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions' is Now a Captain Haddock Dialogue in Tintin Comics
- Ranveer Singh Increases the October Heat with Victoria’s Secret Model on Vogue Cover
- Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
- Sonali Bendre’s Inspiring Message will Give You Life Goals. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...