Welding Work Sparks Fire in Under-construction Greater Noida Building, None Injured

A fire broke out at an under-construction multi-storey building in Greater Noida when welding work was underway on Friday, police said.There was no report of any casualty or injury in the incident that occurred in the Xeta Sector area of Greater Noida."The fire was reported around 4pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The flames were doused in around 60 minutes," Surajpur police station SHO Maneesh Chauhan said."Some welding work was going on in the under-construction building. Sparks caused by the welding work reached the plastic sheet that was covering the building to contain dust and pollution, resulting in the entire sheet that stretched several floors catch fire," he said.