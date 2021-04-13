'In Want of Economic Boom, Humanity Went Amiss?' Modi Ponders Reason for Covid at Raisina Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship global conference on geopolitics, has taken place at a watershed moment in human history, when a global pandemic has been ravaging the world for over a year.

“As global thinkers and leaders, we must ask ourselves some more questions. For over a year now, the best minds of our societies have been engaged in battling this pandemic. All governments at all levels are trying to contain and control this pandemic. Why did it come to this? Is it perhaps because in the race to economic development, the concern for welfare of humanity has been left behind? Is it perhaps because in the age of competition, the spirit of cooperation has been forgotten?” PM Modi asked.

PM Modi addressed the the sixth edition of the dialogue through video conferencing. The meeting is being held virtually between April 13 and 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will have a total of 50 sessions with participation of 150 speakers from 50 countries and multilateral organisations, according to the organisers. Several world leaders and dignitaries are participating in the dialogue which is being jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Observer Research Foundation.

