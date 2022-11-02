‘Welfare of Poor Forms Core of Our Policies’, Modi Hands Over New EWS Flats in Delhi; Beneficiaries Elated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday handed over the keys of 3,024 flats constructed in Delhi’s Kalkaji for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), saying that the “welfare of the poor is at the centre of our policies as we want to uplift their lives by granting them benefits”, including pucca houses and bank accounts.

At an event held in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, the prime minister said, “Today is a big day for thousands of slum dwellers; a new beginning to life. As I handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries, I could see their happy and joyous faces. Over 3,000 houses have been constructed in the first phase of the Kalkaji extension.”

Modi further said that though these people lived in Delhi, the capital was “far from their reach”, indicating how the benefits of welfare schemes didn’t reach them.

“There was no holistic development of slums in the past 70 years…Today, Delhi’s poor are getting the benefits of government schemes,” the PM said, adding that New India is on the path of progress with the mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

The handing over of EWS flats in Delhi comes ahead of the crucial municipal polls, and BJP leaders believe that giving people a respectable life by ensuring ‘pucca’ houses will benefit the party in the elections.

Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, the rehabilitation of three slum clusters — Bhoomiheen, Navjeevan and Jawahar camps — are being taken up in a phased manner.

Elated beneficiaries

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries of the newly constructed EWS flats were elated as they would now get to live in a “big flat”.

“I lived here for 40 yrs. It’s a joyous day as we have been told that we will get the keys to flats today,” one of the beneficiaries, Gopal Mondal, told ANI.

Another beneficiary expressed happiness to be able to finally “ move out of this congestion”. “I will get to move out of this congestion. I was born here and now my children have also grown up, they will get to live in a big flat,” she said.

EWS flats are equipped with amenities

The in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in line with the prime minister’s vision to provide housing for all, a PMO statement said earlier.

“The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities,” the statement added.

The 3,024 flats under Phase I have been constructed at a cost of about Rs 345 crore and are equipped with amenities such as vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles and Udaipur green marble counters in the kitchen.

Public amenities like community parks, electric substations, sewage treatment plants, dual water pipelines, lifts and underground reservoirs for hygienic water supply have also been provided, it said.

The DDA has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here