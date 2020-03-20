Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'We'll Come Together to Fight COVID-19': PM Modi Thanks Celebrities for Supporting His 'Janata Curfew' Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared videos and tweets of celebrities who have come forward to back his appeal for the 'Janata Curfew' and thanked them for the same.

Sohini Goswami |

Updated:March 20, 2020, 11:41 PM IST
'We'll Come Together to Fight COVID-19': PM Modi Thanks Celebrities for Supporting His 'Janata Curfew' Call
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Thursday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated the support from sportspersons and film personalities to his call for a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday as part of the efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus, saying all of us have to fight the menace together.

Pitching for ‘social distancing’ in his address to the nation on Thursday, Modi called for a ‘Janata Curfew’ from 7am to 9pm on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the challenge of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, the PM shared videos and tweets of celebrities who have come forward to back his appeal and thanked them for the same. He also urged citizens “to listen to some of the most distinguished film personalities of the country".

This he wrote in response to actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s tweet who said the extraordinary situation called for extraordinary measures and extended his support to the PM’s call for curfew.

Former England cricket star Kevin Pietersen wrote in Hindi, "Namaste India, hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar (We are together in fight against coronavirus. We have to listen to our governments and spend a few days at home. Be vigilant and lots of love," he said.

To this, the PM wrote, "Explosive batsmen who've seen teams through crises have something to say to us. We too will come together to fight COVID-19".

Tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi said, "Big move by our PM Narendra Modi .. Our country needed to hear it from him. Let's get behind him and support the janata curfew".

The PM retweeted Bhupathi's tweet and wrote, "Whether it is forehand or backhand, the battle against coronavirus begins with clean hands. Thanks Mahesh and Sumit for motivating the nation at this important moment".

India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli’s tweet urging people to be alert and aware and adhere to Modi’s announcement on safety norms.

He also appreciated the "bipartisan" support from politicians cutting across party affiliations to his call, saying all of us have to fight the menace together.

Responding to tweets by leaders on his call for a "Janta curfew", he said a "bipartisan support in such efforts is deeply appreciated. We have to fight this menace together".

