1-min read

'We'll Get Infected Too': Laundry Workers in Maha Hosp Refuse to Wash Clothes of Coronavirus Patients

The ward staff on Monday gave the isolation ward clothes like bedsheets, curtains etc for cleaning to the laundry washer, who also washes clothes of other wards.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2020, 12:18 PM IST
A worker carries recently washed clothes on his back at the Dhobi Ghat open air laundry in Mumbai. (Reuters/Fayaz Kabli)
For representation: A worker carries recently washed clothes on his back at the Dhobi Ghat open air laundry in Mumbai. (Reuters/Fayaz Kabli)

Yavatmal: Growing concern over the spread of coronavirus was evident at the local government medical college, where laundry service staff refused to wash clothes from the isolation ward which has three Covid-19 patients and another four under observation.

The ward staff on Monday gave the isolation ward clothes like bedsheets, curtains etc for cleaning to the laundry washer, who also washes clothes of other wards.

However, people responsible for cleaning the clothes refused to wash the clothes belonging to isolation ward fearing infection from them.

"We fear that we will catch the coronavirus infection if we touch these clothes," said Ashok Chaudhary, a washerman.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

