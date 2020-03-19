'We'll Get Infected Too': Laundry Workers in Maha Hosp Refuse to Wash Clothes of Coronavirus Patients
The ward staff on Monday gave the isolation ward clothes like bedsheets, curtains etc for cleaning to the laundry washer, who also washes clothes of other wards.
For representation: A worker carries recently washed clothes on his back at the Dhobi Ghat open air laundry in Mumbai. (Reuters/Fayaz Kabli)
Yavatmal: Growing concern over the spread of coronavirus was evident at the local government medical college, where laundry service staff refused to wash clothes from the isolation ward which has three Covid-19 patients and another four under observation.
The ward staff on Monday gave the isolation ward clothes like bedsheets, curtains etc for cleaning to the laundry washer, who also washes clothes of other wards.
However, people responsible for cleaning the clothes refused to wash the clothes belonging to isolation ward fearing infection from them.
"We fear that we will catch the coronavirus infection if we touch these clothes," said Ashok Chaudhary, a washerman.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Lord, Stop it': The Pope Has Asked God to End the Coronavirus Epidemic
- Alcohol And Luxury Brands Are Making Hand Sanitizers to Help Tide Over Shortages
- Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Spending Her Quarantine With Boyfriend Eban Hyams in Mizoram
- Shehnaz Gill Walks Out of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Without Partner, Says She Loves Sidharth Shukla: Report
- Apple MacBook Air Gets 10th Gen Processors and Twice the Storage, Costs Rs 92,990