'We’ll Live & Die Together': MP Woman Arrested for Kidnapping Minor Girl Says They Were in A Relationship

Bhopal: After a teenage girl was arrested over kidnapping a 17-year-old girl with who she was in a relationship, the accused has said that she is in love with the girl and wants to marry her.

The accused is 19 years old while the victim is 17, an official said, adding that the incident took place in Pangola village, in Alirajpur district about 50 kilometres away from Bhopal.

“We love each other and will marry each other. We’ll live and die together,” said the two girls while speaking to the media after the two were found by the police.

The family of the minor girl had approached police with a missing complaint of their daughter after the girl went missing last week. The Udaigarh police after lodging a complaint under section 363 of IPC started looking for her.

The two girls were found last Tuesday.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Jobat RC Bhakar said that the minor was sent to her family while the accused, Rangubai was arrested.

Rangubai told police that the minor was her friend and wilfully went with her for labourer’s work in Gujarat.

The minor has claimed that her parents wanted to marry her with a man with three kids so she ran away to Gujarat.

Locals claimed that both the girls form Alirajpur were in a relationship for a year ago and the two had eloped to Gujarat and returned after five months only to disappear again recently.

After the girl had eloped to Gujarat, the minor’s family had raised the matter upto the local panchayat. The Bheel panchayat had punished the accused with Rs 77,000 fine and a goat. Accordingly, the family of the accused girl had paid Rs 17,000 and goat to panchayat and offered Rs 60,000 to minor’s family with the promise that their daughter would keep a distance from theirs in future.

However, the girls disappeared two months ago and the minor’s family this time decided to lodge a complaint with police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.