CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manish SisodiaUmesh Pal MurderG20Gurugram Viral VideoHeatwave
Home » News » India » Well-planned Cities Will Determine Fate of Country: PM Modi
1-MIN READ

Well-planned Cities Will Determine Fate of Country: PM Modi

PTI

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 14:46 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi also listed three focus areas for urban planning and development (File Photo)

PM Modi also listed three focus areas for urban planning and development (File Photo)

The government has organised a series of post-budget webinars to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that well-panned Indian cities will determine the fate of the country.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’, he said with India urbanising rapidly, it is important to build infrastructure that is futuristic.

“The well-planned cities of India will only determine the fate of India. When planning is better, our cities will become climate resilient and water secure," the prime minister said.

He also listed three focus areas for urban planning and development – How to strengthen urban planning ecosystem in states, how to better utilise expertise available in private sector for urban planning and how to develop such Centres of Excellence which take urban planning to the new level.

The government has organised a series of post-budget webinars to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. pm modi
first published:March 01, 2023, 14:46 IST
last updated:March 01, 2023, 14:46 IST
Read More