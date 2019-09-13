Take the pledge to vote

'We'll Take it Up if Centre Doesn't': SC Pulls Up Govt Over Linking of Social Media Accounts With Aadhaar

The apex court further said that it doesn't have an objection if cases related to linking of social media profiles with Aadhaar that are pending in Madras High Court are transferred to the top court.

Updated:September 13, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre’s formal response in the matter regarding the linking of social media accounts with Aadhar card and said that the issue needs to be decided at the earliest.

The SC bench asked Centre-appointed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta if the government is framing any law or regulations with respect to social media. “We will have to do something if Centre isn't doing anything about the issues here,” the top court said.

It further said that it doesn't have an objection if cases related to linking of social media profiles with Aadhaar that are pending in Madras High Court are transferred to top court.

Following the Supreme Court’s reproach, the Centre agreed to clarify its stand by September 24. The apex court reiterated, “If Centre has some law or regulations in the offing, we will make our decision accordingly."

Social media giants like Facebook has been resisting the state’s suggestion to link Aadhar to social media accounts on grounds that it would violate the privacy of users.

In the hearing last months, Facebook had also said it cannot share the Aadhaar number with a third party as the content on its instant messaging Whatsapp was end-to-end encrypted and even they do not have access to it.

