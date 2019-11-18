'Went to Tihar after Deliberately Arguing With Judge': MP Congress' Birthday Greetings for CM Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress' goodwill to wish senior party leader and chief minister Kamal Nath on his birthday may backfire as one of the ads published to greet him on Monday carried some controversial information.

The advertisement talks about Nath's life journey, but a few instances mentioned could kick up a row and has left the grand old party in Madhya Pradesh red-faced.

Talking about Nath’s loss in 1996 polls from Chhindwara, the ad says, “1996 mai unhe (Kamal Nath) Sunderlal Patwa ne chunaw me patakhani di thi (Sunderlal Patwa had in 1996 knocked him out in the election).”

It goes on to say that when Janta Party government had sent Sanjay Gandhi to Tihar in 1979 and Indira Gandhi was concerned for his safety. Nath had then ‘deliberately’ argued with a judge and was sent to Tihar jail where he stayed with Sanjay. In what could kick up row, the ad mentions that in 1993, Nath’s name was in line for being the chief minister. “However, Arjun Singh forwarded Digvijaya Singh’s name and he couldn’t become the CM,” the ad says.

Several advertisements wishing Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on his birthday appeared in Hindi dailies on Monday, despite Nath’s appeal to his partymen to not waste money on posters, banners and ads to greet him.

The snippets of the advertisement have gone viral on social media with the Opposition BJP taking potshots at the Madhya Pradesh CM.

“Kamal Nath’s media team did not spare anything in embarrassing the CM him on his birthday,” BJP spokesperson Milan Bhargava said.

However, Public Relations minister PC Sharma termed it a conspiracy of the BJP.

Congress organisational general secretary Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said that it wasn’t an authorised advertisement issued by the Congress party and said that a probe would be ordered in the case.

