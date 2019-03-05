‘Were 300 Mobiles Used by Trees?’ Rajnath Singh on Terrorists Killed in Balakot Air Strike

Charging the opposition of doing politics over the IAF strike at the Jaish-e-Mohammed camp, home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asked opposition leaders to go to Pakistan and find out how many terrorists were killed in Balakot.“Some of our opposition leaders are asking how many terrorists died in the air strike. This will be revealed today or tomorrow. The responsibility of Indian Air Force was to hit the target, and they accomplished that. I would ask my friends in Congress to go to Pakistan and find out how many died,” he said at a rally in Assam’s Dhubri district.Singh claimed that National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) system had informed about presence of around 300 active mobile phones at the site before the air strike by the air force.“The NTRO said there were 300 mobile phones with active signal strength in the area before the strike. Now, keep guessing the number of deaths – of course, 300 active mobile phones can’t belong to plants and trees there,” said Singh.“Now will you (opposition) not believe the NTRO also,” Singh asked.Stating that the Modi government is committed to avenging the death of 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama, Singh said that anyone trying to destabilise the country will not be spared.“If need be, we will dig them out of hell, but no one who wants to destabilize the country would be forgiven. If you have a problem or any demand, the government is always ready for talks in a democratic set up, but if anyone chooses arms to fulfill their demands, we will not forgive them,” the home minister said.Ahead of 2019 general elections, Rajnath Singh once again reiterated the government’s commitment to give shelter to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in India. The controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill had lapsed after it failed to clear the Rajya Sabha hurdle in the Budget Session of Parliament, the last before polls.He added that the government will decide on the fate of 'foreigners' without subjecting them to ‘inhuman treatment’.“We will do justice to victims of religious persecution who come to India from neighboring countries, but we will not let foreigners be subjected to inhuman treatment. We will discuss their status with the respective government of their country of origin, and decide.”The home minister in his speech also paid tribute to the 40 CRPF soldiers who were killed in the deadliest suicide attack by Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM in Pulwama on February 14.