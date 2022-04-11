‘We’re Natural Partners’: PM Modi, Joe Biden Hail India-US Bilateral Ties, Discuss Ukraine | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden expressed concern over the Ukraine crisis and hailed US-India ties stating, “as the world’s two largest and oldest democracies, we are natural partners."

In his opening remarks, Modi described the recent reports of the killing of innocent civilians in Bucha city as “very worrying" and said India immediately condemned it and demanded a fair investigation. Joe Biden welcomed India’s humanitarian support for the people in Ukraine and said both the countries will continue close consultation on stabilising effects of the Russian war.

Here are the top quotes made by the PM Modi and US President Biden today:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We have placed importance on the safety of the civilian population in Ukraine and the uninterrupted supply of humanitarian aid to them. On our behalf, we have sent medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine and its neighboring countries." US President Joe Biden said, “I am pleased to have this opportunity to speak to you virtually today and with two of your ministers and your ambassador. We take same concerns about the global challenges we faced during Covid-19, advancing health securities and tracking economic crisis." PM Modi mentioned the evacuation exercise to help large number of Indian students stranded in Ukraine. “We were able to get them out of Ukraine," he noted while expressed grief over the loss of life of one student amid the war in Ukraine. “As the world’s two largest and oldest democracies, we are natural partners," Modi said on ties with the US, adding, “Our talks today are taking place at a time when the situation in Ukraine remains very worrying." Referring to his phone conversation with the Presidents of both Ukraine and Russia, PM Modi said, “‘I suggested President Putin have direct talks with the President of Ukraine," Modi said. Prime Minister Modi said, “Recent news of the killing of innocent citizens in Bucha city was very concerning. We immediately condemned it and also demanded an impartial probe. We hope that through the talks between Russia and Ukraine, a path for peace would come out." Hailing strong US-India ties, US President Biden said, “We share a strong and growing major defence partnership. The majority of our partnership is a deep connection between our people and our shared values. Our friendship and our shared values." US President Joe Biden thanked India’s humanitarian aid to the war-torn country. “I want to welcome India’s humanitarian support for the people in Ukraine who are suffering a horrific assault, including a tragic shelling in a train station last week that killed dozens of innocent children and women and civilians attempting to flee the violence." The United States and India will “continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war," said US President Joe Biden. PM Modi thanks Biden for taking the initiative for the virtual meet ahead of India-US ‘2+2’ dialogue which will be held in Washington today. The meeting will be by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony J Blinken.

