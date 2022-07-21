Were Moosewala's Killers Awaiting Pak Escape? Encounter Near Border Leads to New Questions

Even as forensic teams examine the encounter site near Amritsar where two alleged killers of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala were gunned down, the presence of the two gangsters in a village close to the international border with Pakistan has led to intelligence agencies working on the theory that they may have been waiting to cross over.

In a major operation, the police eliminated Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu who had been evading arrest since the assassination of Moosewala on May 29. They were allegedly part of the module which had chased Moosewala in a Corolla car before shooting him at Jawaharke village in Mansa.

The police had received a tip off that the two were hiding in Bakna Kalan near Attari, following which the village was cordoned off leading to an encounter. On Thursday, forensic teams accompanied by the Anti-Gangsters Task Force (AGTF) were searching the area in and around the encounter site for forensic evidence.

The Punjab Police had been searching for the two elusive killers across the country with inputs indicating that the two could have fled to Gujarat or Maharashtra. Intelligence sources revealed that the duo had returned to Punjab little over a fortnight ago. Footage from a CCTV camera showed Rupa and Mannu riding a bike at Samalsar in Moga district.

Additional Director General of Police Pramod Ban, who heads the AGTF, said the police had been trailing the two. “We were getting their footprints at various places, we had the latest information about their movement which was noted in this area,” said Ban.

What is being examined thoroughly by the police and intelligence agencies is the movement of the two, particularly in areas close to the international border. “It’s under the purview of our investigation. Their presence closer to the border has raised suspicion that they could have been waiting for an opportunity to flee to Pakistan,” said a senior police officer.

Intelligence agencies are also trying to pick up online chatter to ascertain the reason for the presence of the two near the border.

