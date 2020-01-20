Take the pledge to vote

‘We’re Too Small to Take Retaliatory Action’: Malaysian PM on India’s Palm Oil Boycott

India, the world's largest edible oil buyer, this month halted Malaysian palm oil imports after its PM Mahathir Mohamad's comments criticising New Delhi over its policy on Kashmir.

Reuters

Updated:January 20, 2020, 9:38 AM IST
'We're Too Small to Take Retaliatory Action': Malaysian PM on India's Palm Oil Boycott
File photo of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. (Reuters photo)

Langkawi: Malaysia is too small of a nation to respond to India's boycott of palm oil with trade retaliation, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday.

"We are too small to take retaliatory action. We have to find ways and means to overcome that," Mahathir told reporters in Langkawi, a resort island off the western coast of Malaysia.

India, the world's largest edible oil buyer, this month halted Malaysian palm oil imports after Mahathir's comments criticising New Delhi over its policy on Kashmir.

