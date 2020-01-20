‘We’re Too Small to Take Retaliatory Action’: Malaysian PM on India’s Palm Oil Boycott
India, the world's largest edible oil buyer, this month halted Malaysian palm oil imports after its PM Mahathir Mohamad's comments criticising New Delhi over its policy on Kashmir.
File photo of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. (Reuters photo)
Langkawi: Malaysia is too small of a nation to respond to India's boycott of palm oil with trade retaliation, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday.
"We are too small to take retaliatory action. We have to find ways and means to overcome that," Mahathir told reporters in Langkawi, a resort island off the western coast of Malaysia.
India, the world's largest edible oil buyer, this month halted Malaysian palm oil imports after Mahathir's comments criticising New Delhi over its policy on Kashmir.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SAG Awards Pics: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Meet and Greet Backstage After Win
- I-League 2019-20: East Bengal Fans Hold Anti-CAA, NRC Protest During Kolkata Derby
- Bigg Boss 13 Eviction: Madhurima Tuli Says Vishal Aditya 'Made Mountain out of Molehill'
- Australian Open 2020 Live Streaming: Where and Watch to Watch Live Telecast as 1st Grand Slam of Season Starts
- 'Kambal Chor' Trends on Twitter as Videos of UP Police 'Stealing' Blankets from Protesters Go Viral