English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘We’re With You’, Assures Modi to Cyclone Fani-hit States; Rs 1,000 Crore Released as Advance Funds
He said the Centre is in touch with government in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for constant updates on Cyclone Fani.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said over Rs 1,000 crore had been released in advance for the states affected by Cyclone Fani, which made landfall near Puri and killed six people.
Addressing an election rally in Hindaun, Rajasthan, he said the government was with the people in this time of crisis. “I took the latest update from officers. I held a review meeting yesterday (on Thursday). More than Rs 1,000 cr was release to concerned governments in advance. The NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, army, navy and Air Force are working with the administration. I assure the affected people that the entire nation and the Centre are with them,” Modi said.
He said the Centre is in touch with government in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and a detailed review meeting was held and he had been given the latest updates
Six people were killed, villages submerged and trees uprooted in Puri as the cyclone, most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999, made a landfall on Friday morning.
The Met Department had warned of very heavy rainfall and “phenomenal sea conditions”. The wind speed is expected to be between 170 and 180 km an hour, which can even reach up to 200 km at the time of landfall.
Around 10,000 villages and more than 50 towns lie on its path. All flights from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from midnight and Kolkata airport will be shut between 3pm on Friday to 8.30am on Saturday. The Railways has cancelled more than 200 trains along the coast. On Saturday, the cyclone is likely to move along the Bengal coast towards Bangladesh.
Addressing an election rally in Hindaun, Rajasthan, he said the government was with the people in this time of crisis. “I took the latest update from officers. I held a review meeting yesterday (on Thursday). More than Rs 1,000 cr was release to concerned governments in advance. The NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, army, navy and Air Force are working with the administration. I assure the affected people that the entire nation and the Centre are with them,” Modi said.
He said the Centre is in touch with government in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and a detailed review meeting was held and he had been given the latest updates
Six people were killed, villages submerged and trees uprooted in Puri as the cyclone, most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999, made a landfall on Friday morning.
The Met Department had warned of very heavy rainfall and “phenomenal sea conditions”. The wind speed is expected to be between 170 and 180 km an hour, which can even reach up to 200 km at the time of landfall.
Around 10,000 villages and more than 50 towns lie on its path. All flights from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from midnight and Kolkata airport will be shut between 3pm on Friday to 8.30am on Saturday. The Railways has cancelled more than 200 trains along the coast. On Saturday, the cyclone is likely to move along the Bengal coast towards Bangladesh.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: BSNL Bumper Offer Extended TIll June 30, Offers 2.21GB Data per day
- 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Director Promises Design Changes After Severe Online Backlash
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins on Amazon India, Bundles Free Screen Replacement
- Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
- Afghan Fan Recreates ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy With Grass, Stumps the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results