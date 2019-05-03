‘We’re With You’, Assures Modi to Cyclone Fani-hit States; Rs 1,000 Crore Released as Advance Funds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said over Rs 1,000 crore had been released in advance for the states affected by Cyclone Fani, which made landfall near Puri and killed six people.Addressing an election rally in Hindaun, Rajasthan, he said the government was with the people in this time of crisis. “I took the latest update from officers. I held a review meeting yesterday (on Thursday). More than Rs 1,000 cr was release to concerned governments in advance. The NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, army, navy and Air Force are working with the administration. I assure the affected people that the entire nation and the Centre are with them,” Modi said.He said the Centre is in touch with government in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and a detailed review meeting was held and he had been given the latest updatesSix people were killed, villages submerged and trees uprooted in Puri as the cyclone, most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999, made a landfall on Friday morning.The Met Department had warned of very heavy rainfall and “phenomenal sea conditions”. The wind speed is expected to be between 170 and 180 km an hour, which can even reach up to 200 km at the time of landfall.Around 10,000 villages and more than 50 towns lie on its path. All flights from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from midnight and Kolkata airport will be shut between 3pm on Friday to 8.30am on Saturday. The Railways has cancelled more than 200 trains along the coast. On Saturday, the cyclone is likely to move along the Bengal coast towards Bangladesh.