Were You Uprooting Terrorists or Trees : Sidhu Questions Govt Over IAF Strikes

300 terrorist dead, Yes or No?



What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? Was it an election gimmick?



Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy.



Stop politicising the army, it is as sacred as the state.



ऊंची दुकान फीका पकवान| pic.twitter.com/HiPILADIuW — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 4, 2019

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has struck controversy once again and this time it's over the recent IAF air-strikes in Pakistan.The Congress MLA in a Twitter post on Monday asked if 300 terrorists were indeed killed in the air strikes as was claimed in the unconfirmed reports following the strike.“300 terrorist dead, yes or no? What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorists or trees? Was it an election gimmick? Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy. Stop politicising the army, it is as sacred as the state,” Sidhu tweeted.Sidhu’s comment comes days after Pakistan accused India of “eco-terrorism” and said that pine trees were damaged in the strikes. Islamabad has so far denied the presence of any camps in the area.Several political leaders in India have also raised questions on the credibility of the February 26 IAF airstrikes.In fact, only two days after the 12 Mirage 2000 aircraft is said to have dropped 1000 kg bombs on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee demanded that the Centre should share the exact details of the airstrike.“We want to know what happened actually. National TV channels were showing that 300 to 350 people were killed. International media saying one. We want to know how many actually died. We want to know whether anyone was at all killed or not,” she had said.Then on Sunday, a day after the return of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, a war of words ensued between the opposition Congress party and Prime Minister Modi after INC general secretary Digvijay Singh asked the Centre to provide proof of the air strikes targeting terrorist camps.PM Modi in an NDA rally in Bihar slammed the opposition party leaders for “raising doubts” and “asking for proof of the Balakot strike”. “While we are out to counter terrorism what are some people inside the country doing?” PM Modi said.The Indian Air Force on the intervening night of 25-26 February conducted air –strikes deep inside the Pakistani territory. Though preliminary unconfirmed reports claimed around 300-350 terrorists were killed in the attack, the Indian government is yet to come clear on the figure.