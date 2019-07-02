Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

West Bengal Announces 10% EWS Reservation in Govt Jobs, Educational Institutions

The decision came six months after the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre approved a similar proposal.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
West Bengal Announces 10% EWS Reservation in Govt Jobs, Educational Institutions
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal Tuesday announced 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker sections in the general category, state minister Partha Chatterjee said.

The decision came six months after the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre approved a similar proposal.

"It's a historic decision. There are many factors to define someone who belongs to the economically weaker section. These details will be mentioned in the government order that will be issued soon," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

The details about the eligibility criteria for it would be announced later, but those who are already covered by other quotas will not be considered for this reservation, he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Rajib Banerjee said the reservation would be for the people from the general classes.

"Reservation for the SCs, STs and OBCs remain as they are. This new quota is for those outside the three specified categories," Banerjee said.

On January 7, the Union Cabinet cleared a 10 per cent job and education quota for economically weaker sections in the general category, meeting a key demand of upper castes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. West Bengal is one of the states which did not implement it.

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Abdul Mannan, senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty as well as the BJP's Manoj Tigga welcomed the move.

"It's the result of years of struggle. Though we are happy, we are concerned over the process of identification. We want a foolproof system to ensure that only deserving ones are identified as beneficiaries," Mannan said.

"I think the West Bengal government has woke up late. Our party in the Centre has already introduced it. It's good to see that the state is following the Centre's footsteps. But we are concerned about the identification process of the beneficiaries," Tigga said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram