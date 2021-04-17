West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 News Live Updates: Polling for Fifth Phase Begins in 45 Seats

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 News Live Updates: The fifth phase of polling in West Bengal will begins at 7 am tomorrow amid a Covid-19 spike across the country. The Election Commission has issued guidelines to political parties amid the spike while the TMC has called for combining the other three phases of polling.
This comes even as Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Pradip Kumar Nandi, who tested positive for COVID-19 four days ago, died at a hospital in Bengal on Friday.
A total of 45 seats go to polls on Saturday when 1.13 crore voters will exercise their franchise and decide the fate of 342 candidates, including Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state minister Bratya Basu and BJP’s Samik Bhattacharya. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6.30 pm at 15,789 polling stations in 16 assembly seats in North 24 Parganas, eight each in Purba Bardhaman and Nadia, seven in Jalpaiguri, five Darjeeling and one in Kalimpong district.
The ruling TMC and the BJP are contesting on all the 45 assembly seats in the phase five of the West Bengal assembly elections. From the Sanyukta Morcha, the CPI-M is contesting 19 seats -- Dhupguri, Rajganj, Dabgram-Fulbari, Mal, Siliguri, Ranaghat Dakshin, Chakdaha, Kalyani, Kamarhati, Dum Dum, Rajarhat New Town, Rajarhat Gopalpur, Minakhan, Khandaghosh, Bardhaman Dakshin, Raina, Kalna, Memari, and Bardhaman Uttar.
EC Curtails Period of Campaign for West Bengal Polls in 'Larger Public Interest' | Against the backdrop of "unprecedented public health concerns", the Election Commission on Friday invoked is constitutional powers to put in place restrictions on campaigning by political parties, including curtailing its time, for the West Bengal assembly elections. In an order, the poll panel curtailed the time for campaign up to 7 pm. Earlier it was up to 10 pm.
"No rallies, public meetings, street plays, nukkad sabhas, shall be allowed on any day during the days of campaign between 7 pm and 10 am with effect from 7 pm of April 16," the order said. It also extended the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours in each of the remaining three of the eight phases of the West Bengal polls to be held on April 22, 26 and 29. The fifth phase is on Saturday.
A Look at the Seats Going to Polls Today | In West Bengal, 45 seats across five districts -- Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman -- will go into polls. These are further divided as follows:
7 seats in Jalpaiguri -- Dhupguri, Maynaguri, Jalpaiguri, Rajganj, Dabgram-Phulbari, Mal, and Nagrakata.
1 seat in Kalimpong -- Kalimpong.
5 seats in Darjeeling -- Darjeeling, Kurseong, Matigara-Naxalbari, Siliguri, and Phansidewa.
8 seats in Nadia -- Santipur, Ranaghat Uttar Paschim, Krishnaganj, Ranaghat Uttar Purba, Ranaghat Dakshin, Chakdaha, Kalyani, and Haringhata.
16 seats in North 24 Parganas -- Panihati, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Dum Dum, Rajarhat New Town, Bidhannagar, Rajarhat Gopalpur, Madhyamgram, Barasat, Deganga, Haroa, Minakhan, Sandeshkhali, Basirhat Dakshin, Basirhat Uttar, and Hingalganj.
8 seats in Purba Bardhaman district -- Khandaghosh, Bardhaman Dakshin, Raina, Jamalpur, Manteswar, Kalna, Memari, and Bardhaman Uttar.
