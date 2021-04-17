West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 News Live Updates: Polling for Fifth Phase Begins in 45 Seats

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 News Live Updates: The fifth phase of polling in West Bengal will begins at 7 am tomorrow amid a Covid-19 spike across the country. The Election Commission has issued guidelines to political parties amid the spike while the TMC has called for combining the other three phases of polling.

This comes even as Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Pradip Kumar Nandi, who tested positive for COVID-19 four days ago, died at a hospital in Bengal on Friday.

A total of 45 seats go to polls on Saturday when 1.13 crore voters will exercise their franchise and decide the fate of 342 candidates, including Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state minister Bratya Basu and BJP’s Samik Bhattacharya. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6.30 pm at 15,789 polling stations in 16 assembly seats in North 24 Parganas, eight each in Purba Bardhaman and Nadia, seven in Jalpaiguri, five Darjeeling and one in Kalimpong district.