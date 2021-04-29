West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins for Final Phase Amid Spiralling Covid-19 Cases in State

West Bengal Elections 2021 Live Updates: The eighth and final phase of voting in Bengal begins amid spiralling cases of Covid-19. The Election Commission will conduct the polls across Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday morning, calling upon people to “cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy”.

Voting in 35 constituencies – six constituencies of Malda, 11 in Murshidabad, seven in Kolkata North and 11 in Birbhum.

West Bengal on Wednesday logged 17,207 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest-single day spike recorded in the state so far, pushing the tally to 7,93,552, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The death toll climbed to 11,159 with 77 more fatalities which is also the maximum count during a day, it said.