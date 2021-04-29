West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins for Final Phase Amid Spiralling Covid-19 Cases in State

West Bengal Elections 2021 Live Updates: The eighth and final phase of voting in Bengal begins amid spiralling cases of Covid-19. The Election Commission will conduct the polls across Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday morning, calling upon people to “cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy”.
Voting in 35 constituencies – six constituencies of Malda, 11 in Murshidabad, seven in Kolkata North and 11 in Birbhum.
West Bengal on Wednesday logged 17,207 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest-single day spike recorded in the state so far, pushing the tally to 7,93,552, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The death toll climbed to 11,159 with 77 more fatalities which is also the maximum count during a day, it said.
From Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home - Jorasanko Thakurbari - in Jorasanko, North Kolkata.
Inside thakurbari ( tagore’s home ) in kolkata .. votes pic.twitter.com/uEkUzdJ2Ld— pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) April 29, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to encourage voters to exercise their universal suffrage maintaining Covid-19 protocols.
Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2021
All Eyes on This TMC Strongman Anubrata Mondal and Birbhum | Atotal of 35 seats go to polls in the last phase of West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday but the focus largely is on the 11 seats in the Birbhum district, arguably the most violence-prone district in the state, and all eyes are on the Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal. Read the full story here.
The metropolis accounted for 22 fatalities, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas (16) and Howrah (5). The remaining deaths were reported from several other districts. The new infections include 3,821 cases in Kolkata and 3,778 in North 24 Parganas.
As many as 753 companies of central forces to be deployed for last phase of polling. 641 companies to be deployed for voting purpose.
Governor WB Jagdeep Dhankhar to vote at 11 am in Constituency 162 Chowrangee.
Two ministers — Shashi Panji and Sadhan Pande – are seeking re-election in this phase. All eyes are on Birbhum district, which has a history of poll-related violence.
West Bengal now has 1,05,812 active cases, while 6,76,581 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said. Altogether, 1,03,25,581 samples have been tested in the state thus far, it added.
