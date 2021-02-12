West Bengal Bandh LIVE Updates: Siliguri Sees Deserted Roads Amid 12-hr Shutdown Call, Mamata Govt Threatens to Cut Pay if Govt Employees Apply Leave

Bengal Bandh LIVE Updates: As politics heats up in state in the run up to assembly elections, Bengal is observing a 12-hour bandh, from 6am to 6pm, a day after the Left and Congress activists demanding jobs clashed with the police in central Kolkata's Esplanade area as they tried to break barricades on their way to state secretariat Nabanna. This resulted in injuries to several participants and also the police. The state government, however, said that no bandh will be observed and all government offices will remain open and employees staying away except for emergency, will result in a pay cut.
This comes amid tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the Bengal elections. Union minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the "war" is not just to remove Mamata Banerjee from power in West Bengal or to strengthen the BJP but to turn the state into 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal), while the CM urged people not to allow the BJP to come to power and let the state live in peace. Both the parties are indulged in an intense battle and are often seen attacking each other during election rallies.