West Bengal Bandh LIVE Updates: Siliguri Sees Deserted Roads Amid 12-hr Shutdown Call, Mamata Govt Threatens to Cut Pay if Govt Employees Apply Leave

This comes amid tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the Bengal elections. Union minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the "war" is not just to remove Mamata Banerjee from power in West Bengal or to strengthen the BJP but to turn the state into 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal), while the CM urged people not to allow the BJP to come to power and let the state live in peace. Both the parties are indulged in an intense battle and are often seen attacking each other during election rallies.

This comes amid tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the Bengal elections. Union minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the "war" is not just to remove Mamata Banerjee from power in West Bengal or to strengthen the BJP but to turn the state into 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal), while the CM urged people not to allow the BJP to come to power and let the state live in peace. Both the parties are indulged in an intense battle and are often seen attacking each other during election rallies.

Reacting to the clash between students and police, Left Front Chairman Biman Bose said, "The way police unleashed atrocities on the participants in the march to Nabanna, it created a situation somewhat akin to the historic Jallianwala Bagh incident."



The Left Front chairman claimed that more than 150 students and young men and women were injured in the police action while participating in the 'Nabanna abhiyan' programme of the student and youth wings of the Left and Congress demanding jobs and better education facilities.



Bose said that the bandh call has been discussed with the Left Front constituents and the Congress party, with which it has formed an electoral alliance for the coming assembly elections in West Bengal.



Issuing a statement, the state government said that no casual leave for absence or any leave shall be granted to any employee nor shall there be any exemption on ground of shift allocation. “All state government offices, including those provided with grants-in-aid by the state government shall remain open and all employees shall report for duty. No casual leave for absence or any leave shall be granted to any employee nor shall there be any exemption on ground of shift allocation,” the state government read.



The Left-Congress alliance has come up to make the Bengal polls a triangular fight with the TMC and the BJP. The march to Nabanna started at College Street but was stopped by the police on SN Banerjee Road in the Esplanade area. As the activists tried to head further by breaking the heavy metal barricades, police used water cannons.



Amid slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government, the Left-wing youths and students tried to climb up the barricades, following which police began a baton-charge and also fired tear-gas shells. Some police officials were also reported to be injured in the clashes.