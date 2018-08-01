English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
West Bengal Biggest Defaulter in NRC Verification Process, Returned Only 6% Documents
The names of at least five lakh people could not be included in the final draft of the NRC because other states and central organisations failed to check and send back the results of the verification of citizenship claims.
People wait to check their names on the final draft of the state's National Register of Citizens after it was released, at an NRC Seva Kendra in Nagaon on July 30, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: West Bengal, whose chief minister Mamata Banerjee has kicked up a storm over the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the final draft of NRC in Assam, was the biggest defaulter in the verification process, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Sailesh said on Wednesday.
Sailesh, who oversaw the entire exercise of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), said he had even deputed his own staff to help the West Bengal government in collecting the documents sought by the NRC authorities but the efforts were not fruitful. The verification process was for people who belong to a different state but reside in Assam due to various reasons.
According to him, the state returned only six per cent of the documents sent to it by NRC authorities. Other big defaulters were Bihar, Chandigarh, Manipur and Meghalaya which returned just 2 to 7 per cent of the documents after verification.
The names of at least five lakh people could not be included in the final draft of the NRC because other states and central organisations failed to check and send back the results of the verification of citizenship claims made by these people, sources said
"The largest number of documents that we have not received among all states was from West Bengal. We had to struggle. We had to follow up. But we have not received substantial number of documents from West Bengal. The response (of West Bengal) in terms of results was not satisfactory," he said.
The draft NRC, a list of Assam's citizens, was published on July 30 that excluded 40 lakh residents of Assam. Most of the names were excluded due to lack of proper documents proving Indian citizenship.
Sailesh also said that there was a meeting through video conference between the officials of the West Bengal government and the NRC authorities during which a request was made to send the responses.
"West Bengal was the only state where we made an exception by deputing my own staff to assist the state government. But we have not received all required documents for the draft NRC," he said.
Asked about the number of documents that the West Bengal did not provide, Sailesh said it would be a "substantial number".
The comments bear significance as Banerjee continues to attack the BJP and the central government over the draft NRC in Assam, accusing the party of playing vote-bank politics, while also warning that the issue will "destroy" India's relationship with Bangladesh.
She said only one per cent of the 40 lakh residents, whose names are missing from the draft NRC, could be infiltrators, but people are being "harassed" in the name of being foreigners.
She has alleged that the NRC exercise in Assam was done with a "political motive" to divide people and warned that it would lead to bloodbath and a civil war in the country.
Also Watch
Sailesh, who oversaw the entire exercise of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), said he had even deputed his own staff to help the West Bengal government in collecting the documents sought by the NRC authorities but the efforts were not fruitful. The verification process was for people who belong to a different state but reside in Assam due to various reasons.
According to him, the state returned only six per cent of the documents sent to it by NRC authorities. Other big defaulters were Bihar, Chandigarh, Manipur and Meghalaya which returned just 2 to 7 per cent of the documents after verification.
The names of at least five lakh people could not be included in the final draft of the NRC because other states and central organisations failed to check and send back the results of the verification of citizenship claims made by these people, sources said
"The largest number of documents that we have not received among all states was from West Bengal. We had to struggle. We had to follow up. But we have not received substantial number of documents from West Bengal. The response (of West Bengal) in terms of results was not satisfactory," he said.
The draft NRC, a list of Assam's citizens, was published on July 30 that excluded 40 lakh residents of Assam. Most of the names were excluded due to lack of proper documents proving Indian citizenship.
Sailesh also said that there was a meeting through video conference between the officials of the West Bengal government and the NRC authorities during which a request was made to send the responses.
"West Bengal was the only state where we made an exception by deputing my own staff to assist the state government. But we have not received all required documents for the draft NRC," he said.
Asked about the number of documents that the West Bengal did not provide, Sailesh said it would be a "substantial number".
The comments bear significance as Banerjee continues to attack the BJP and the central government over the draft NRC in Assam, accusing the party of playing vote-bank politics, while also warning that the issue will "destroy" India's relationship with Bangladesh.
She said only one per cent of the 40 lakh residents, whose names are missing from the draft NRC, could be infiltrators, but people are being "harassed" in the name of being foreigners.
She has alleged that the NRC exercise in Assam was done with a "political motive" to divide people and warned that it would lead to bloodbath and a civil war in the country.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Wriddhiman Saha Undergoes Shoulder Surgery in England
- Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Will Leave You in Splits; Watch Video
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- Nike PhantomVSN Integrates Smart Technology to Make The Football Boot Better
- A Special Flight: Pilot Daughter Flew Her Air-Hostess Mother on The Day of Her Retirement
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...