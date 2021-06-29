In West Bengal, Bikers Claim Petrol Pump is Selling Fuel Mixed with Kerosene

A petrol pump in Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal has been found to be allegedly selling adulterated petrol. The pump in question, named Bhedu Babu petrol pump, has been accused by some bikers of selling petrol mixed with kerosene.

This issue created a ruckus inside the petrol pump on Tuesday, following which a crowd gathered in front of the filling station, and the police were called in. According to reports, samples of the allegedly ‘mixed’ oil were taken by the police officers for testing. The petrol pump employees, however, have denied all the charges and asked for a quality check of the petrol filled at their petrol pump. The bikers who alleged the mixing of kerosene in petrol were also called to the police station. Results of the test are yet to come.

Fuel prices have been upwards in the last few days in the country, with petrol and diesel prices per litre touching Rs 98.81 and Rs 89.91 respectively. In Kolkata too, the prices are touching the Rs 100 mark per litre. The prices of diesel and petrol in Kolkata are Rs 98.68 and Rs 92.03 respectively. According to experts, the rising prices of crude unrefined oil in the international market as well as the high import price are the main causes behind the rise in fuel prices across the country.

