Amid an eerie calm prevailing over the Bogtui village near Rampurhat town in West Bengal’s Birbhum district after eight people were killed in arson earlier this week, a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached the village on Saturday and started its investigation into the violence. Unidentified people had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire in the village, killing at least eight people, including women and children. The CBI team, consisting of around 20 members, went inside the house where charred bodies of seven people were found.

The Calcutta High Court had on Friday handed over the investigation into the Birbhum killings to the CBI and set a deadline of April 7 to submit its progress report. Meanwhile, the political storm over the Birbhum killings continue to remain unabated, with the ruling TMC claiming that opposition leaders were indulging in “narrow-minded politics over dead bodies" and the BJP accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led party of trying to protect the perpetrators.

Latest updates in Birbhum violence

CBI starts probe

A day after the Calcutta HC handed over the investigation into the Birbhum killings to the CBI and set a deadline of April 7 to submit its progress report, a CBI team reached the village and started the probe. The CBI team is said to have conducted 3D imaging. “We are starting the investigation today. We have to conduct the probe on a war-footing as we have a deadline to meet, PTI quoted a a CBI official as saying. A team of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL), a unit of the CBI, also visited the gutted houses on Friday and started collecting samples.

CBI team to visit hospital today

The CBI team will be visiting the hospital today as part of its investigation and also to Bataspur where some villagers are staying.

Political slugfest continues

While the ruling TMC claims that opposition leaders were indulging in “narrow-minded politics over dead bodies", the BJP is accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led party of trying to protect the perpetrators. TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Saturday asserted that opposition parties were trying to “malign the image of the state government over the issue even as the administration was doing its bit to deliver justice" to the families of the eight victims killed in the violence in Rampurhat town’s Bogtui village.

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the Leader of Opposition, meanwhile, said that the truth would automatically tumble out if phone call lists of several TMC leaders are checked. Adhikari, who was leading the sit-in protest by the BJP on Saturday, alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not concerned about keeping Bengal secure.

Fleeing residents in Bogtui scared to return

Many Bogtui residents have fled to nearby villages fearing amid a sense of fear that the violence could return. Not only have most residents of Purbapara (East locality), where the killings took place in the early hours of Tuesday, left their houses in a hurry, even those of neighbouring Paschimpara (West locality) and Mayerpara (Mother’s locality) in the village have also fled. The only state-run school in the area is also reportedly almost empty while the Anganwadi lies vacant with unbolted doors, news agency PTI reported.

Drive to seize arms, ammunition starts in parts of Bengal

Following the Birbhum violence incident, a drive to seize arms and ammunition has reportedly been started in different parts of the state. Eight live bombs, three firearms were recovered from Jagaddal, Bijpur, and Bhatpara areas on Saturday, police said, adding that five accused have been arrested.

(With PTI inputs)

