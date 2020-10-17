News18 Logo

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Kolkata, Oct 16: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday tested positive for coronavirus following which he was taken to a private hospital, health department sources said. Ghosh with mild fever was admitted to the high dependency unit (HDU) of the hospital, they said. “He is having 102-degree fever and undergoing treatment. He is being treated for the disease. His oxygen saturation level is fine. There is nothing to worry about,” a senior doctor at the hospital said.

The Medinipur MP had been keeping unwell for the last couple of days following which he took the COVID-19 test. .

  First Published: October 17, 2020, 1:25 IST
