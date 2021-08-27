Gold is Found in Cow Milk: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal’s BJP President Dilip Ghosh has once again landed in controversy after he claimed about the presence of gold in cow milk.

He said, “Nowadays people are buying packet milk. They don’t go for pure cow’s milk. I said gold is found in cow’s milk, there has been a lot of talk about it. Those who didn’t have real cow milk, how will they know whether there is any gold in it or not?”

Reacting to Dilip Ghosh claim, TMC MP, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, said, “I never heard about the presence of gold in cow milk but the presence of gold in Dilip Ghosh’s brain may be possible.”

This is not the first time when Dilip Ghosh has landed in controversy.

In April 2019, Ghosh hit back at a section of India’s ‘educative society’ for eating beef on roadside stalls and felt proud by cleaning excreta of ‘foreign’ pet dogs at home.

Then, he had said, desi cow’s milk contains gold, so its milk is yellow. “Our country’s cows have gold nuggets on their backs. When the sun shines, gold is made from it,” he had said.

“India is a place of Gopal (Lord Krishna) and respect for Gau (cow) will remain here forever. We will see the insult to our mother cow, killing of the mother cow as a heinous crime and we will continue to oppose this. After breastfeeding, a child survives on cow milk. The cow is our mother and we will never tolerate it if someone kills our mother,” Ghosh had said.

Not least, on August 27, 2019, at Mecheda in East Midnapore, hitting out at a senior police officer, Ghosh threatened that no one will be able to trace his body and his family members will not be able to perform his last rites if he continues to harass the party workers in the district.

