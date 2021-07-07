West Bengal: Blackmailed By Youth, Karate Player From Howrah Kills Herself

A 14-year-old girl who was a karate practitioner and had participated in some national-level karate tournaments was found dead in her home in West Bengal’s Howrah city on Monday, police said. According to police, her body was hanging from a ceiling at her home. The deceased has been identified as Pamela Adhikari who was studying in class 8. According to the police, the girl was allegedly blackmailed by a youth, with whom she had become close recently. She could not bear with it and died by suicide, police said.

The police also found a suicide note from her phone in which she stated that she was forced to take the extreme step as she could no longer bear the blackmailing by the youth anymore. The police recovered the body on Monday morning and sent it for post-mortem. The police said that her mobile phone’s password was written on the palm of her hand.

The police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against the youth who is absconding after the incident. A search operation has been launched to nab him.

According to the family members of the deceased, Pamela used to share her pictures and videos on different social media platforms. She even started getting offers for modelling.

The family told the police that recently a youth had contacted her through social media for a modelling assignment. They also met at a place to discuss it. He took a few photographs of their intimate moments. Later, he started blackmailing the girl with those photographs after she refused his indecent proposal.

In the suicide note that was found in her phone, the girl stated that she was scared of social stigma and was forced to end her life.

