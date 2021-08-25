West Bengal Bypolls Likely To Be Held By September End

There is uncertainty over the dates for the by-elections of seven assembly seats in West Bengal. The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, reiterated her demand for holding by-elections soon as the Covid-19 situation in the state has improved. CM Banerjee, who lost the West Bengal Assembly polls from Nandigram constituency in May this year, has to be re-elected within six months. She has time till November 2 to be re-elected to continue as the Chief Minister.

Political analysts expect that the Election Commission could organise the West Bengal by-polls in September end, as October will not be feasible due to Durga Puja and other festivals. The seven constituencies which will go to polls are Bhabanipur, Kharadha, Gosaba, Dinhata and Shantipur. Voting in Shamsherganj and Jangipur could not be held during the assembly elections earlier this year due to the death of the candidates.

After announcing the poll dates, the Election Commission takes at least 24 days before voting could be held. Ten days are spared for filing nominations and other formalities while 14 days are given to candidates for campaigning. Even if the Election Commission announces the date for by-elections early next month, the voting could be done by September end.

Banerjee on Monday again mounted pressure on the poll body to conduct the by-elections in the state. She said the current Covid-19 situation in Bengal is conducive for holding polls, adding that people have the right to cast their vote. She also accused the ECI waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nod for holding the by-elections.

“They held the Bengal assembly elections in eight phases when the COVID-19 positivity rate went up to 33 percent and now when it is down to 3 percent they cannot organise the bypolls,” she was quoted as saying by Times Now.

