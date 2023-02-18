CHANGE LANGUAGE
West Bengal: CBI Arrests 6 People in SSC Scam Case
1-MIN READ

West Bengal: CBI Arrests 6 People in SSC Scam Case

PTI

February 18, 2023, 08:23 IST

Kolkata, India

These people were being questioned by the CBI for a long, an official said. (Image for representation)

These people were being questioned by the CBI for a long, an official said. (Image for representation)

Those arrested were allegedly working as agents, collecting money from candidates, and facilitating their employment in various schools across the state

The CBI arrested six people on Friday in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitments made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC), a senior officer said.

Those arrested were allegedly working as agents, collecting money from candidates, and facilitating their employment in various schools across the state, he said.

“We have got specific evidence against them," the CBI officer said.

These people were being questioned by the CBI for a long, he said.

Several people have been arrested by the agency in connection with the irregularities, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 18, 2023, 08:23 IST
last updated:February 18, 2023, 08:23 IST
