West Bengal Class 12 Board Exams 2020 to be Held in June, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that the West Bengal Class 12 Board Examinations 2020 will be conducted in the month of June. She had already announced that the school and colleges in the state will remain shut till June 10.

Speaking at Nabanna, Mamata Banerjee said, “The three higher secondary examinations which were suspended due to the closure of schools to fight coronavirus will be held in June”.

The WB Board 12th examination 2020 were scheduled for March 23, 25 and 27. Students who are currently in class 11 will be promoted to the next class without examination, the chief minister added.

Elaborating on the precautionary measures that needs to be undertaken before the WB Board HS Exam 2020, an official of the school education department told the Telegraph, “A lot of precautionary measures will have to be taken before holding the HS exams. The campuses will have to be sanitised. Even if the lockdown is lifted by then, extensive measures will have to be taken to ensure social distancing at the exam venues. It will take some time to complete the arrangements”.

Meanwhile, the chief minister had also contributed a sum of Rs 5 Lakh each in the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund.

In a tweet, she said, “Out of my limited resources, I am contributing Rs. 5 lakhs to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund & another Rs. 5 lakhs to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund in an attempt to support our country's efforts in fighting the COVID-19. ”.

As of now, the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will last till May 3. The data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, reveals that there are more than 230 cases of the novel coronavirus in the state of West Bengal alone, while more than 12 thousand people have tested positive for the disease across the country.

Till now, over 400 people have lost their lives due to the deadly COVID-19 disease.

