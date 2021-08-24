West Bengal Club Members Undertake ‘Go Green’ Drive on Raksha Bandhan

“Trees are our best friends. Please don’t snatch their lives” was the motto at work on Sunday when members of a voluntary organization in Patashpur, West Bengal, tied a rakhi to trees. Using the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, to drive home the message, colourful rakhis made from beautiful flower bouquets were tied to trees of various shapes and sizes.

The event was organised by Panchet Jewel Star Club that celebrated the Raksha Bandhan festival differently this year. The beautiful and joyous occasion was used to spread the message of environmental awareness and rallying against deforestation. Apart from tying rakhis to trees in a symbolic gesture, a ‘reforestation’ programme has also been carried out. The plan involves planting saplings and watering trees.

In their words, trees are the best friends that humans could have. However, the number of trees is on the decline due to the lack of awareness among a large number of people and the impact of storms and cyclones. But we have to plant trees to keep the greenery from dwindling completely in the cities.

According to reports, the organizers visited various areas of the city and tied rakhis to the trees. They also called on everyone to protect the environment. It is learned that special rakhis were created for the occasion. This ‘go green’ programme will continue for some time to come, said the members of the club.

