West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hints at Extension of Lockdown due to Coronavirus

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that there might be an extension of the lockdown based on discussions she had with Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who took part in a video conference call meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat, Mamata said, “Sudip Bandyopadhyay told me (after attending the PM’s meeting) that he (PM) indicated that it could be extended. But we have not received any official order regarding this.

"These are all speculations and we cannot comment on this. We are keeping a close watch on the entire situation.”

“I know people are facing lot of problems due to the lockdown. Especially, those who are working in unorganised sectors are more worried. Therefore, I believe that even if it is extended, then it should be done in humane manner," she added.

"There should not be highhandedness on maintaining the lockdown. But that does not mean we will not be strict on that. Tomorrow, we are going to have a meeting with the MSMEs, various business chambers and hospitality sectors regarding this.”

Breaking her silence on on the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi which was held between March 13-15, she said it was unfortunate that the issue was being made a communal one. “It is unfortunate that some people tried to play it as a communal issue and mislead the people. There are certain areas like union home ministry which is not in our hand.

"The moment we got the information that a section of went to Nizamuddin from Bengal, we immediately acted quietly. You tell me, unless we get the details of the foreigners who entered the state, how we will be able to know? After we got the details, we immediately handled the situation."

While questioning the central government, she said, “Here, I don’t want to talk about why the congregation was allowed by the central government. I am sure they had details of foreigners before issuing VISA and doing other formalities.

"I think in this crisis, we should collectively fight it rather than playing the communal card. I will try to maintain sensitivity, in case of sensitive issues. We have taken all the measures, which need to be done in this situation.”

She said that the her government has formed three task force for an elaborate plans to contain the virus in all the districts and also assured all (who are working in health sector) that there is nothing to worry as Bengal government is having adequate amount of Hydroxychloroquine medicine.

On MPLAD withdrawal, she said, “My MPs are looking in to the matter and they have already raised the matter with the Prime Minister today. We are still waiting for adequate finds. Despite several letter to the Union Finance Minister, we are still waiting for the fund.”

