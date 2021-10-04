West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's ‘Duare Ration’ Scheme Challenged in SC

An all-India organization of ration dealers has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the ‘Duare ration’ (ration at your doors) project of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. According to reports, they consider the policy as absurd and non-implementable.

All India Ration Dealers Federation General Secretary Vishwambhar Basu said, “It is not possible to implement the Duare Ration Project in any way. Several issues have been discussed in detail with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chief Secretary of the state Harikrishna Dwivedi."

The federation had previously filed a case in the High Court, but the verdict went in favour of the government. Now, the ruling has been challenged in the Supreme Court. At a press conference in Delhi on Friday, Basu said that the apex court will hear the case next week. Ration dealers claim that no state in the country, including West Bengal, has the requisite infrastructure to launch the Chief Minister’s ‘ration at the door’ project.

Apart from the issue of manpower, the dealers will have to keep their shops shut on the days they decide to deliver rations at the doorstep. In such a scenario, customers who come to the store will have no option but to return empty-handed. Reports say that this is the primary reason why ration dealers are objecting to CM Mamata’s scheme.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.