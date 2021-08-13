West Bengal Congress Leader Sends Barna Parichay to State BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh has got an unusual gift from a rival party leader. Dilip Ghosh has got a copy of ‘Barna Parichay’, a booklet on Bengali Alphabet, as a gift from Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi. Bagchi has gifted the book to Ghosh to help him improve his Bengali spelling.

Not too long ago, several BJP MPs had staged a demonstration outside of the Parliament House in Delhi in protest over the rape of a BJP worker’s wife in Bagnan town of Howrah district. In a picture shared from the protest, Dilip Ghosh is seen holding a placard where some words including ‘Kanyashree’, were spelt wrong. This had created a huge furore at that time, and Ghosh faced huge criticism over it.

Responding to the spelling goof-up, Ghosh said, “Things tend to go slightly wrong when it comes to translation. People don’t speak Bengali in Delhi; they tend to translate the words erroneously.”

Not stopping at this, the Bengal BJP president went on to say, “I have given many people the opportunity to publish news and get views based on my remarks.” He also sarcastically ‘thanked’ all those who commented on the incident.

Speaking on the matter, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said sarcastically, “I request Dilip Ghosh to teach the correct spelling to people who write posters. You got a basic spelling like ‘kanya’ (girl) wrong. You guys were protesting sitting at the foot of a Gandhi statue. Please remember, Gandhi was killed by Nathuram Godse (a right-winger). Look at Uttar Pradesh, the condition of women there is much worse than here. Why doesn’t the Human Rights Commission go there?”

Addressing Ghosh directly, Kunal claimed that women were safer in West Bengal and that the BJP was disconnected from the ground reality.

