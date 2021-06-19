West Bengal Congress Meets Today After Rout In State Polls

The West Bengal unit of Congress party will hold a meeting today with all the district presidents of the state to discuss the recently concluded State Assembly election results 2021. The meeting will be held at the Bengal Pradesh Congress Office in Kolkata. It will be chaired by state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The office-bearers of various committees and branches of the State Congress will join the meeting. Many former MLAs may also join the meeting to be held later today.

The Left and Congress alliance, which has been there in West Bengal since 2016, seems to be suffering from an existential crisis after they failed to win a single seat in the 2021 Assembly polls. The Congress party is holding a meeting on a day when CPM’s state committee is also getting together for the first time after the state polls.

In 2021, Congress and the Left came together and tied with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) to form the Samyukt Morcha. The alliance failed miserably as neither the Left nor the Congress could win a single seat for the first time in several decades. ISF had bagged only one out of 294 seats.

In 2016, Congress and Left contested the West Bengal Assembly Elections together. They had some much better compared to this year. Congress won 44 seats and Left Front won 33 seats. It is expected that Congress leaders will discuss the future of alliances in the state. On behalf of the CPM, Suryakanta Mishra has made it clear that they are not interested in breaking the alliance.

Recently, various media reports have emerged that many members of the Left parties do not want to continue the alliance with Congress. They think that their vote share has plummeted due to theb poll tie-up with the Congress which also joined hands with ISF ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

