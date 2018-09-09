English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
West Bengal Constable Prelims 2018 Admit Cards Out at policewb.gov.in; Exam on September 23
WB Constable Prelims 2018 Admit Card were released on September 8 on the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.
Photo for representation.
Loading...
WB Constable Prelims 2018 Admit Card were released on September 8 on the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board - policewb.gov.in. As per a notice released in this regard, the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board is scheduled to organize the Preliminary examination for the recruitment of Constables on Sunday, 23rd September 2018, from 12 noon to 1pm.
Candidates who had successfully registered for the West Bengal Constable Recruitment 2018 Preliminary Exam need to enter their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth to be able to login and download the e-Call Letters.
The e-Call Letters will carry important information like venue of the examination allotted to individual candidates. Candidates need to bring along a printout of the e-Call Letters to facilitate a hassle-free entry in the examination hall.
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will send an SMS alert to the registered mobiles of the candidates once the Admit Card is released; however, ‘the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS’ reads the notification. Candidates must know that paper Admit Cards will neither be available at Board’s office nor sent by post.
Interested candidates can read the official notification at the url mentioned below:
http://policewb.gov.in/wbp/recruit/const-2018/Notice-030918.pdf
Candidates who had successfully registered for the West Bengal Constable Recruitment 2018 Preliminary Exam need to enter their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth to be able to login and download the e-Call Letters.
The e-Call Letters will carry important information like venue of the examination allotted to individual candidates. Candidates need to bring along a printout of the e-Call Letters to facilitate a hassle-free entry in the examination hall.
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will send an SMS alert to the registered mobiles of the candidates once the Admit Card is released; however, ‘the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS’ reads the notification. Candidates must know that paper Admit Cards will neither be available at Board’s office nor sent by post.
Interested candidates can read the official notification at the url mentioned below:
http://policewb.gov.in/wbp/recruit/const-2018/Notice-030918.pdf
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Twinkle Khanna, Bobby Deol Bring in the Khiladi's Special Day; See Pics
- Deepika Padukone Slams Reporter Over Marriage Question at Mental Health Awareness Event
- CoA May Discuss India’s Poor Showing in England with Shastri
- Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: As Gold Star Turns 51, Bollywood Celebs Come Together to Wish Their Khiladi
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk Smokes Cannabis, Drinks Whiskey on Joe Rogan's Live Web Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...