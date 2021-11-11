West Bengal: Coochbehar Man Was Dating Four Women, Consumes Poison After Being Cornered by All

A man from Coochbehar in West Bengal allegedly attempted death by suicide by consuming poison on being cornered by four women at once, all claiming to be his girlfriends. The man is now undergoing treatment at a hospital and is out of danger. The village head has said the man will be questioned once he recovers.

According to a report published in Times of India, the incident took place two days after Kali Puja, when four women, all claiming to be the man’s girlfriends, turned up at his doorstep. The man, a local salesman at a medical store, was apparently dating all four women at the same time. The women found out about his fraud, and contacted each other following which they decided to pay him a visit together.

The report said there was a heated exchange of words, after which things spun out of control and the man consumed poison. Neighbours rushed him to a hospital, but he was later moved to Coochbehar district hospital. The women were also asked not to lodge a police complaint against him.

The man’s family has refused from commenting on the matter.

