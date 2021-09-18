West Bengal Couple Grows Paddy in Garden Without Using Pesticide and Fertilizers

A couple with no previous experience in farming have grown paddy in the backyard of their house without using pesticides or chemical fertilizers in Nadia district of West Bengal.

One Subhash Kar, a resident of Ward 7 in Shantipur, owns a large vacant plot surrounded by concrete jungle. The vacant plot in a residential area has been surrounded by roads and houses from all sides.

Kar and his wife, who does not have firsthand experience of cultivation, for the first time managed to grow paddy amidst the concrete jungle.

“We have not used any kind of pesticide or chemical fertilizers to grow the paddy. Goddess Laksmi has blessed us. For the first time we cultivated the crop and the yield is excellent,” said Kar.

Kar, who belongs to a traditional weaver family, said that he is the first person in his family who has taken up farming. “Our family tradition is weaving. My ancestors had been excellent weavers, I am the first in the family to do farming,” said Kar.

Kar’s wife, talking to the media, said that they initially did not know what to do with such a huge land purchased in the center of the town. “Initially we started gardening with flowers and traditional fruit plants. Last season we employed two people who were from farming backgrounds,” said Kar’s wife. The two men, the Kar couple employed, taught a lot about farming to them.

She said that last season they grew spinach, eggplant, chilli, pointed gourd, bitter gourd, potato, and papaya among other vegetables and fruits. “Whatever we had grown was used by us and we distributed a good amount of home grown vegetables among friends and relatives,” added Kar’s wife.

